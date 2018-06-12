BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police reported two shootings Monday night that resulted in the death of two women.

Police say they responded to the 4800 block of Pimlico Road around 10:07 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person. Once there, they found a female on the ground with a gunshot wound in the head.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Later that night, around 10:49 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of North Fremont Avenue for a report of a shooting. They say they found a 30-year-old woman unresponsive in the 200 block of North Fremont Avenue.

She was also transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police ask anyone with information on these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook