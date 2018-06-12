BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Valerie Ervin has dropped out of the Maryland gubernatorial race and endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, who is one of the frontrunners in the Democratic primary election.

The announcement comes one day after a new poll showed Baker and former NAACP President Ben Jealous 11 points ahead of Ervin, who is replacing the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in the race.

The move also follows Maryland’s highest court rejecting Ervin’s request to change printed ballots to reflect that she is running for governor.

Ervin and her running mate Marisol Johnson will officially announce that they will “join forces with Baker” during an event in Langley Park, Maryland, on Wednesday.

“At the event, the Ervin-Johnson team will outline their support in the governor’s race, noting the unmatched experience and passion of the Baker-Embry ticket as well as confirming they are the right team to fight for the people of Maryland,” according to a statement from Ervin’s office.

A spokesperson for Ervin declined to provide further details Tuesday night.

The announcement event will precede early voting, which begins Thursday, and continues through June 21. Primary election day is June 26.

