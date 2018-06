GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police responded to Woodlawn High School Tuesday morning for a report of pepper spray.

According to police, a large fight broke out at the school and someone sprayed pepper spray.

At this time police don’t know if that individual was a student or not.

One arrest was made. Police remain on scene.

This is a developing story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook