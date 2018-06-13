Comments
(WJZ) — There are eight people running as a Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland’s primary.
They are listed below along with their running mates.
We asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to tell us about themselves and where they stand on the issues in Maryland. If they fill out the questionnaire, those responses are available below.
RELATED: Early Voting For Maryland Primary Starts Thursday
If you click on their names, you will get more information about each candidate:
- Rushern Baker (Elizabeth Embry)
- Ralph Jaffe (Freda Jaffe)
- Ben Jealous (Susan Turnball)
- James Hugh Jones II (Charles Waters)
- Rich Madeleno (Luwanda Jenkins)
- Alec Ross (Julie Verratti)
- Jim Shea (Brandon Scott)
- Krish Vignarajah (Sharon Blake)
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook