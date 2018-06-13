(WJZ) — There are eight people running as a Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland’s primary.

They are listed below along with their running mates.

We asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to tell us about themselves and where they stand on the issues in Maryland. If they fill out the questionnaire, those responses are available below.

If you click on their names, you will get more information about each candidate:

