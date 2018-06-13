BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 10-year-old boy who was left bleeding in the street is now fighting for his life after his a woman says a driver ran over her son and kept going.

His mother, Patricia Bell, says this is now a life-or-death situation as doctors do everything they can to save her son.

“He kept saying in the ambulance, ‘I want my mommy, I want my mommy,'” Bell said.

Her youngest son, Christopher Bautista, should be graduating fifth grade — he even has the cap and gown.

Instead, he’s fighting for his life in a Johns Hopkins Hospital bed.

“My baby, it’s hard,” Bell said.

10-year-old Christopher was left bleeding in Bank Street Tuesday night, after his mother says a yellow taxi van ran him over and just kept driving. He’s now critically injured, with bleeding in his lungs, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/b8UoLlYFCW — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) June 13, 2018

The mother and son were headed to Patterson Park Tuesday night when Christopher was riding his skateboard and Patricia was trying to keep up.

She says a yellow taxi van sped down Bank Street.

“It didn’t even take a minute or two,” Bell said. “The cab just ran him over and he was under the tires.”

She says the driver didn’t even tap the brakes.

“This monster is still running out there, and this could happen to someone else’s child,” Bell said.

Baltimore Police say they are investigating and asking the driver to come forward.

“If you’re the driver of that yellow cab van that was in the area of Bank Street, you hit someone. You hit a child. Turn yourself in. Explain what happened,” Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith said.

It’s an explanation the family is desperate for as they wait and hope for Christopher to hang on.

“If everybody could pray for him, and try to put this man to justice,” his mother said.

Christopher is hospitalized and listed in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone who sees a yellow taxi van with damage to contact them.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook