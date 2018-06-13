ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials say a man has been electrocuted in a construction accident at a house in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel Fire crews responded to the incident in the 1200 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, crews found a man in his mid-30s who was working on scaffolding and putting siding on the house when officials say he came into contact with the electrical service going into the home.

Medics performed CPR on the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

