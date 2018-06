BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who has been missing for a week.

Ryan Boblett, from the Catonsville area, was last seen on June 7.

He was last seen wearing a UA logo black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook