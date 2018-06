ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A sportswear company owned by Nike is causing some controversy over their new logo that looks a lot like the U.S. Naval Academy seal.

Nike and apparel company Undefeated debuted a new logo for their collaborative soccer apparel.

Nike x UNDEFEATED Present "The Fives" – 6.16.18 pic.twitter.com/DCHyW4ufOI — UNDEFEATED (@UNDEFEATEDinc) June 11, 2018

The new logo matches the U.S. Naval Academy’s coat of arms.

Many took to social media to point out the resemblance.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook