BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have captured the man suspected of shooting a woman in the face Friday morning.

Baltimore police say the woman was shot in the face at the cross section of Light and Baltimore Streets around 6 a.m.

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in domestic-related shooting last week in downtown Baltimore taken into custody early this morning. Thanks to everyone for their tips: https://t.co/gGiYLBDbdl — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 13, 2018

Investigators say the victim was walking when she was approached by 23-year-old Demetrius Thompson, who allegedly shot her. They believe it was a targeted attack and possibly domestic-related.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

