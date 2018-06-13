Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have captured the man suspected of shooting a woman in the face Friday morning.
Baltimore police say the woman was shot in the face at the cross section of Light and Baltimore Streets around 6 a.m.
RELATED: Police Release Mugshot Of Suspect Wanted For Shooting Woman In Face
Investigators say the victim was walking when she was approached by 23-year-old Demetrius Thompson, who allegedly shot her. They believe it was a targeted attack and possibly domestic-related.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook