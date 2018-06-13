Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have captured the man suspected of shooting a woman in the face Friday morning.

Baltimore police say the woman was shot in the face at the cross section of Light and Baltimore Streets around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was walking when she was approached by 23-year-old Demetrius Thompson, who allegedly shot her. They believe it was a targeted attack and possibly domestic-related.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

