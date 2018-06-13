MINNEAPOLIS (WJZ) — He made it! The raccoon that took social media by storm by climbing up a skyscraper finally reached the top.

It was first spotted Tuesday at the Town Square building in St. Paul in a nook above the sidewalk. When building workers tried to help it down, it got scared and scaled the building about 20 stories up.

Onlookers posted the animal to social media and it instantly became an internet sensation. The hashtag “mprraccoon” began trending on twitter and a few fans started fake twitter accounts in it’s honor.

hello i am a raccoon will someone please tell evelyn on the 19th floor that i like her hang in there baby poster it is just the inspiration i need right now #mprraccoon — MPRRaccoon (@RaccoonMpr) June 13, 2018

A lot of my fans are wondering why I'm climbing this building. To quote the great George Mallory…because it's there. #mprraccoon — MPRraccoon (@MnPRraccoon) June 12, 2018

Animal control wasn’t able to rescue it because it was too dangerous so they put cat food on the roof in the hopes of luring it to the top.

And the plan may have worked because early Wednesday morning the furry creature was seen safely reaching the roof.

It’s unknown yet whether it found it’s way to the food, but fans everywhere can breathe a little easier now knowing the animal is safe.

