ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Two people had to be taken to an area hospital after the school bus they were on crashed into the back of a tow truck.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirms this crash happened at 2:30 p.m., near Reece Rd. and Jacobs Road West.

Officials say the school bus crashed into the back of a rollback tow truck.

Two passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The ages of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

