BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a body was found behind the Arabbers’ stable in West Baltimore on Thursday.

Baltimore Police officers were called around 5:45 p.m. to the rear of the 1100 block of N. Fremont Ave. where they found a deceased man.

An investigation is ongoing.

Arabbers, or horse cart vendors, have been selling fruits and vegetables in city neighborhoods for more than 200 years.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook