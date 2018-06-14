BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chipotle has teamed up with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for a fundraiser for the bay on Thursday.

The fundraiser is valid in any Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, or Virginia restaurants.

All you have to do is order your food and either show the cashier the flier or simply tell the cashier you want to support the cause. As a result, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for education and restoration efforts.

The fundraiser runs from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to find your nearest location.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook