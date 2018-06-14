FEDERALSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a Caroline County man with false imprisonment. Maryland State Police received a call just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday from a woman who said a man had held her against her will for two days and assaulted her. Investigators say the victim was able to escape from the residence in the 7000 block of Reliance Rd. after the suspect, identified as Henry James Kulesza, fell asleep.

She also told investigators that Kulesza threatened her with a chainsaw.

Kulesza fled the scene before troopers arrived. The woman told troopers that the 57-year-old returned to the home around 1:50 p.m. but ran away again.

Kulesza was found and surrendered shortly thereafter without incident.

Investigators learned that Kulesza was a fugitive from Virginia who was facing weapons charges. Virginia authorities have requested his extradition.

Kulesza is charged with false imprisonment, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, public intoxication and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. He is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

