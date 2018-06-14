EARLY VOTING BEGINS: Maryland Primary Guide | Where To Vote
Filed Under:Fireball

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving two tractor trailers in Arkansas left the roadway covered in Fireball whiskey and shut down an interstate for several hours Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 west in Pulaski County.

A tweet from the department showed bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey along the highway.

Authorities also report there were “unknown, non-life threatening injuries” following the crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch