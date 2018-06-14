BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving two tractor trailers in Arkansas left the roadway covered in Fireball whiskey and shut down an interstate for several hours Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 west in Pulaski County.

A tweet from the department showed bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey along the highway.

Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

Authorities also report there were “unknown, non-life threatening injuries” following the crash.

