OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police confirm a suspect is in custody after a lockdown/alert status at a Baltimore County school Thursday morning.

The lockdown status was lifted.

According to police, Overlea High School was on lockdown after a suspect was breaking into vehicles and possibly attempting to steal a vehicle.

The 10 a.m. lockdown was a precaution to prevent the suspect from entering the school.

This story is developing. 

