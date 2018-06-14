FLORIDA (WJZ) — A Florida man was arrested after calling police to test the drugs he bought because he believed someone sold him the wrong illegal narcotic.

Putnam County Police say Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, contacted their office because he had a “violent reaction” to some methamphetamine he had bought a week earlier. He said he wanted the substance tested because he wanted to press charges against the person who sold him the wrong drugs.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that “in an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff’s office they could test the narcotic he purchased.”

Kelly then drove to the sheriff’s office and turned in a “clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil.”

Police say the drug did test positive for methamphetamine and Kelly was arrested and charged with possession.

The police wanted everyone to know that they are always ready and willing to assist anyone who thinks they were “misled in their illegal drug purchase.”

