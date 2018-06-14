BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing person named Matthew Blakely.

The 32-year-old was last seen in the area of his home, the 100 block of Cherrydell Rd. Catonsville, MD. around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

#BCoPD actively searching for missing person Matthew Blakely (32) of the 100 block of Cherrydell Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228 (PC1) He was last seen in the area of his home at around 3 p.m. He is 5'9", 156 lbs, & has blue eyes and brown hair. Have you seen him? Call 410-307-2020 ^AB pic.twitter.com/1h6b3fvr93 — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) June 14, 2018

Police say he is 5′ 9″, 156 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a bandanna with a marijuana leaf print, white t-shirt, and blue jeans at the time that he was last seen.

Police say they are concerned Blakely may intend to harm himself.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook