BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged a man with murder after the body of a 20-year-old was found on a set of bleachers Tuesday morning in northeast Baltimore.

The body of Jasmine Morris was found just before 11 a.m. on bleachers at Reginald F. Lewis High School’s football field in the 2400 block of Westfield Ave.

Police say there were signs of trauma to the body, but did not provide further details.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the victim or suspect at this time.

