COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Following the death of a University of Maryland football player, his coach and other members of the university community are expressing tearful memories of Jordan McNair.

The sophomore died Wednesday after collapsing during an organized team workout two weeks ago.

“My heart is broken,” Coach D.J. Durkin said.

Words seemed hard to come by for his coach.

“You look for reasons. It’s not reasonable that a 19-year-old should pass away. It’s not reasonable that a family, parents — his parents should ever have to go through this,” Durkin said.

College Park officials say McNair had just completed drills when trainers noticed he was having problems recovering after a workout. They then called 911.

McNair was a Baltimore County resident and McDonough School stand out who chose the University of Maryland over Penn State and Auburn University.

According to a GoFundMe page to support his family, he was taken to Shock Trauma and received a liver transplant.

The school’s athletic director says there’s currently an external review of what happened.

An official cause of death has not been revealed.

McNair was a four-star recruit and two-time All-Metro first-team selection from McDonough in Randallstown. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair appeared in one game last season against Towson.

