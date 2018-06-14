COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Following the death of a University of Maryland football player, his coach and other members of the university community are expressing tearful memories of Jordan McNair.

The sophomore died Wednesday after collapsing during an organized team workout two weeks ago.

“My heart is broken,” Coach D.J. Durkin said. “You look for reasons. It’s not reasonable that a 19-year-old should pass away. It’s not reasonable that a family, parents — his parents should ever have to go through this.”

College Park officials say McNair had just completed drills when trainers noticed he was having problems recovering after a workout. They then called 911.

Temperatures topped out around 80 degrees on May 29. Athletic Director Damon Evans said players received a gallon of water that morning, along with proper nutrition.

“We believe that it’s important to bring in an external group to conduct the review. We started that process of discussing from the moment Jordan was hospitalized,” he said.

According to a GoFundMe page to support his family, he was taken to Shock Trauma and received a liver transplant.

McNair was a Baltimore County resident and McDonogh School stand out who chose the University of Maryland over Penn State and Auburn University.

The community gathered in a chapel at McDonogh School to remember McNair.

“He was a wonderful, hardworking young man who had a heart as big as his stature,” said Bridget Collins, director of character and service.

An official cause of death has not been revealed.

McNair was a four-star recruit and two-time All-Metro first-team selection from McDonough in Randallstown. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair appeared in one game last season against Towson.

