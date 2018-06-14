BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every once in a while we have a forecast, an extended outlook if you will, that is very simple and easy. Easy like, “sunny and seasonal.” We are in such a period right now. Daily I send to the Noon News producer “talking points”, info about the weather so we are all on the same page. Here is exactly what I said today;

*A beautiful day

*Another beautiful day tomorrow

*The forecast is that easy, don’t overthink it.

And that is about how we will approach this day too. Other than some Summer like warmth coming our way Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with temperatures around, or slightly above 90°, we have a ton of sun and calm weather. Just enjoy it. You and our Noon producer…don’t over think it.

MB!

