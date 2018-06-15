Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — State Police say 30 people were injured when a Greyhound bus rear-ended a tractor trailer in western Maryland.
Authorities say the accident happened about 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 70 near Hagerstown.
Police say 30 of the 46 passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Further details were not immediately available.
