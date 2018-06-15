EARLY VOTING BEGINS: Maryland Primary Guide | Where To Vote
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a murder that occurred earlier this week in Baltimore.

Christopher Rather has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment for a murder that happened at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police discovered the victim after being called to the rear of the 2400 block of Westfield Ave.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No further details have been released at this time.

