BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend and left her to die on a set of bleachers at a Baltimore high school.

Charging documents state 20-year-old Chris Rather was “obsessed” with Jasmine Morris.

Morris was a model and an aspiring singer, but what she hoped was going to be one last conversation with her Marine ex-boyfriend turned into a gruesome murder.

Kimmie Morris was at a loss for words.

His daughter Jasmine, whose face he said could brighten up any room, was brutally murdered in northeast Baltimore.

“She was an angel, an angel. I’m sure anyone you talk to who knew her would say the same exact thing,” Kimmie Morris said.

Police say Rather fatally stabbed the victim.

RELATED: Man Charged With Murder After Body Found On Baltimore School Bleachers

Charging documents obtained by WJZ say when Morris didn’t return home Monday night, she was reported missing.

Friends pointed detectives to the Reginald F. Lewis High School football field where Morris texted friends that she was meeting Rather for one last conversation.

Charging documents state the victim was found in a kneeling position hours later, with her head down in a pool of blood and her hands bound with rope as she was suffering from trauma to the neck.

“We know there was some sort of argument that led up to this and that’s when the suspect stabbed her,” Baltimore City Police spokesperson T.J. Smith said.

While police were searching for answers, Rather posted on Facebook pictures of him and Morris writing, “I’m not trying to believe it…who would take my best friend away from us like this.”

Hours later, Rather posted again.

According to the documents, Rather stated that he had two alibi witnesses, but stories didn’t match up. Later, one of them admitted that “Mr. Rather asked the witness to lie for him.”

Her father is now left holding onto memories.

“She had a beautiful voice. She sang at church and other venues. She was a model, too” Kimmie Morris said.

Police say there was no reported history of domestic violence between the two, but the murder is an obvious sign that even a relationship on the rocks can quickly turn into a senseless tragedy.

“We see this far too often. That’s why domestic violence has become a focal point for the commissioner. It’s senseless. 20-years-old and 22-years-old. It’s sad, so sad,” Smith said.

Three women have been murdered in baltimore within the past week.

Jasmine Morris’ family says a funeral will be held next Saturday at New Shiloh Baptist Church.

As far as donations, they’re asking people to pick their favorite charity and make a donation. Her father says “that’s what Jasmine would want. That’s the kind of girl she was.”

Rather is now being charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Documents also stated that Jasmine Morris had been trying to avoid Rather and recently started dating another man.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook