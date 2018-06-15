HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say a man jumped off a bridge between Harford and Cecil counties following a police pursuit.

Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Candy Thomson said the man jumped from the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge Friday night. He was recovered from the Susquehanna River and was conscious while being taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say a good Samaritan kept the man’s head above water until DNR arrived. DNR had a boat in the area at the time and responded within 5 minutes, according to Thomson.

The incident initially started as a pursuit by Havre de Grace Police, along with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The man hit three vehicles during the pursuit, Thomson said.

Hatem Bridge is more than 80 feet high.

