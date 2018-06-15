BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They go to school just like other teenagers, but in their spare time, they spread joy and happiness to others.

The dynamic duo of Lexi Thomas and Abby Levin are better known as “Flowers For Powers.” They deliver flowers to area hospitals and assisted living facilities.

“It makes me feel very good,” Thomas said. “Some of these people say they haven’t seen a smile on someone’s face or it’s really nice to see young people doing something so good. It just makes me feel really good.”

These Owings Mills teens are celebrating their fifth anniversary of brightening the lives of others.

“Well I lost both of my grandmas at a young age, so at the time I thought about them and we thought about doing this to give flowers to people like them,” Levin said.

Friday morning, the teens delivered flowers to Natalie Kranig at the Ronald McDonald House. Kranig is from Wisconsin, and she’s in Baltimore with her son Ethan, who’s receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“Ethan’s had many medical procedures, and I have to tell you, sometimes we have those dark days, and these flowers are wonderful,” Kranig said. “They cheered me up.”

Abby and Lexi visit the Ronald McDonald House often.

“All the families who are here and the moms who get the flowers, when they go back across the country and across the world, they’re telling everybody how wonderful the kids in Baltimore are,” Ronald McDonald House CEO Sandy Pagnotti said. “How warm and loving, so it’s not just about giving some flowers. It’s way beyond that.”

The flowers delivered by Abby and Lexi are provided free of charge by Weis Markets.

