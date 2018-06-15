ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the state because of the damage from flooding in May.

Flooding in May caused extensive damage to Frederick and Washington Counties .

If the disaster declaration is issued, it will allow Maryland residents to apply for federal assistance.

“The flooding in Frederick County and Washington County severely impacted residents, businesses, and infrastructure in the area. I have requested a disaster declaration in order to facilitate federal assistance to the counties that were affected by the storm in mid-May,” Gov. Hogan said in a release. “This was not the only recent severe storm—I have also directed MEMA to assess damages and work with the jurisdictions affected by flooding over Memorial Day weekend to seek federal assistance.”

