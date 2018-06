HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials say three students and a school bus driver have been injured in a crash in Harford County.

Susquehanna Hose Company crews responded to the scene on Bulle Rock Parkway between MD Route 155 and Chapel Road in Harve de Grace around 4 p.m. Friday.

The students and driver were evaluated by EMS for the report of possible non-life threatening injuries.

#SHCo crews are on scene of a single bus accident on Bulle Rock Parkway. Three students and the driver are being evaluated by EMS, with the report of possible non-life threatening injuries. Avoid Bulle Rock Parkway between MD Route 155 and Chapel Road. #HavredeGrace #HdG #21078 pic.twitter.com/VRFhdIF9ei — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) June 15, 2018

