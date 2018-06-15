ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland State Delegate is being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.

According to a our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Del. Curt Anderson, of Baltimore, is being investigated by the General Assembly’s ethics committee.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics reportedly hired an outside investigator, who has interviewed several former staffers and current lawmakers about their experiences with Anderson.

The Sun reports the accusations range from an alleged sexual assault 14 years ago to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments about women’s appearance.

