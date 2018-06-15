EARLY VOTING BEGINS: Maryland Primary Guide | Where To Vote

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 31,000 people went to the polls Thursday for the first day of early voting in the primary election.

The State Board of Elections reports 31,024 cast their ballots, with more than 5,000 voters doing so in Baltimore County and Prince George’s County.

There were more than 4,000 voters in Montgomery County, nearly 3,000 voters in Anne Arundel County, and more than 3,000 voters in Baltimore City who headed out to vote early on Thursday.

Thursday’s early voting totals were less than 1% of the more than 3.5 million registered voters here in Maryland.

