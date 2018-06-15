BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On a perfect spring day, 92 fifth graders stood chattering in an alphabetical line snaking from the back door into the parking lot.

Standing between Josiah Sorey and Emily Thackston, Millie Taylor smiled shyly and looked down when WJZ reporter Mike Schuh asked her about why this day was so special.

At the same time, on the opposite side of the building, 21 Baltimore Police Department officers stood two by two in their own line.

They were not alphabetical, but ordered by rank, with the white shirts in front, blue shirts behind them.

In the lead, Major Jim Rhoden, who was a sergeant when Millie’s dad, Forrest “Dino” Taylor, was on the force.

“Dino was my size, 6’5”, a big man. When we stood side-by-side we didn’t have any trouble,”Rhoden said.

Six years ago, Dino was on the job responding to a call for an officer in need of help, when, with his lights an siren activated, he suffered severe back injuries when his police cruiser was struck by another car in Mt. Vernon.

After months of rehabilitation, Dino got out of the hospital, only to return for what everyone thought was going to be routine back surgery.

Something went wrong, there were complications, complications that on August 29, 2012, resulted in the death of officer Dino Taylor.

Two years ago, when Millie’s older brother, Tristan, was promoted from fifth grade, a large contingent of officers showed up for the ceremony.

On Friday, many of the same men and women returned, saying it’s their job to be present at important events within one’s family, in this case, the thin blue line. The family of police officers who support each other and those who served and lost their lives.

Ambre Taylor, Millie’s mom and Dino’s wife, thanked the officers for coming, saying that it means so much to her and her family that there are police officers who still care about them.

The major said that they are looking forward to attending the graduation ceremonies for Dino’s kids when they graduate high school and college.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook