Princess Firyal of Jordan has spent over 20 years working with refugees as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. She’s seen the impact of the Syrian Refugee crisis up close and she wants the rest of the world to see it with their own eyes. A new documentary called “This Is Home” from filmmaker Alexandra Shiva and Firyal follows four Syrian refugee families living in Baltimore.

“We actually found them through the International Rescue Committee,” said Shiva. “We embedded in the Baltimore office of the IRC and we were very fortunate to meet families the day after their arrival.”

Princess Firyal originally brought the concept of the documentary to Shiva. The documentary was shot in Baltimore over an eight month period and shows the struggles and triumphs of these families as they begin their lives in Maryland.

“The head of the IRC recently said that Baltimore is a good hub and good settlement center,” said Princess Firyal of Jordan. “We chose Baltimore, so we could get better cooperation.

While the number of Syrian refugees entering the country from Jordan has dwindled in recent years, Princess Firyal says her fight is not over.

“The problem is not solved at all, what else can we do except hope. This country can absorb much more than they have been taking and who else is going to do it except someone from the free world.” said Princess Firyal of Jordan.

The documentary follows a truck driver named Khladoun, parents Mahmoud and Madiha, a doctor named Iman and a father named Mohammad. Mohammad’s wife remains off camera due to security concerns for her family still living in Syria. “This Is Home” premieres on June 22 at 8pm EST.

