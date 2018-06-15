ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is letting a Virginia restaurateur move ahead with his free-speech lawsuit challenging the state’s restrictive laws on happy-hour advertising.

Lawyers with Attorney General Mark Herring’s office argued unsuccessfully Friday that Geoff Tracy’s lawsuit against the state Alcoholic Control Board should be tossed out.

Tracy operates Chef Geoff’s restaurants in Tysons Corner as well as in Maryland and the District of Columbia. He filed the suit earlier this year, saying the rules that bar him from advertising drink specials during happy hour restrict his free-speech rights.

Virginia liberalized its rules slightly in 2014 to allow bars to advertise the fact that they offer a happy hour. But bars and restaurants are still prohibited from advertising the prices of discounted drinks.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)