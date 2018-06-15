WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Four suspects, including one who was struck by a responding police car, have been arrested after an alleged robbery in Woodlawn.

Baltimore County Police say officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts in the 1700 block of North Rolling Rd. just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say three suspects went into the shop and threatened an employee with a gun before stealing money and fleeing.

Police say they were already looking for a gray Kia that the suspects reportedly used to get away. A car matching the description was tied to at least 10 other robberies in the region, according to authorities.

During the robbery, a chase ensued and police say the driver of the car crashed into another vehicle.

All four suspects ran. Police say the responding officer struck one of the suspects.

“We’re not sure what his condition is. He did suffer some serious injuries….outcue: car and the suspect,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects’ names have not been released.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook