BALTIMORE (WJZ) — June is pride month and the people of Charm City are proudly displaying their rainbow colors.

Along with the annual Baltimore Pride Parade, spectators had the chance to enjoy live music, a drag stage and local food trucks. The parade ran 10 blocks down North Charles Street starting on 33rd Street.

A block party in Station North also kicked off Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore Pride Weekend continues Sunday with a festival at Druid Hill Park.

It is organized by the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland.

This is the 43rd year of Baltimore Pride.

Baltimore-based company Under Armour, which is a Gold-level sponsor of the Baltimore Pride Parade, outfitted all parade volunteers with the PRIDE edition of its UA HOVR Sonic running shoes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook