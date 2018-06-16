BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police say they are tracking a recent spike in thefts from cars, and they’re warning residents to be vigilant.

Police say the car break-ins are happening in a certain part of the county, including Catonsville. Some incidents were reported in the 2000 block of Windy Run Rd.

Residents say at least two suspects have been going through cars in the middle of the night, and they may be using a universal remote control to gain access.

“That’s actually a little bit scary with these universal remotes that you are able to get. I know they got into a BMW, so it must be a high-caliber universal remote,” said resident Michael Pound.

“These suspects will walk down the streets and try every door handle as they go, and if you are the unlucky person that either forgot to lock your car door or put trust and faith in that you live in a safe neighborhood, you’re going to be a victim,” said Baltimore County Police Capt. Eliot Latchaw.

For Joyce Geppi, it was her husband’s credit card that was stolen then used. She said the suspects charged $500 worth or 7-Eleven gift cards.

“This has been happening for years. I can’t imagine it’s the same people, because we’ve lived there for like 20 years and I’m embarrassed to say it’s happened to me more than once,” Geppi said.

Geppi says her car was locked and now that the car break-ins have returned, she hopes police finds whoever is responsible this time around.

