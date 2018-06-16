EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor-trailer overturned Saturday afternoon, trapping a driver inside and shutting down a Maryland highway for hours.

Crews responded to MD-24 at Trimble Road in Edgewood just after 3 p.m.

About a half hour later, crews were able to free the driver who was uninjured.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the truck to overturn.

The highway is still shut down in both directions while crews continue to clean up.

