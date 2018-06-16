FREDERICK CO.,MD – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify three individuals who may have been involved in the vandalism of more than 30 vehicles.

Deputies say they were called to the Ballenger Crossing community, just off Corporate Drive and Ballenger Creek Pike Friday morning for a report of more than 20 vehicles that were vandalized.

An additional 10 cars were also vandalized in the Ballenger Run community, near Ballenger Run Blvd. Deputies believe all the incidents occurred overnight and are related.

Evidence found at the scene led deputies to the Walmart located on Guilford Drive, where they obtained information on possible persons of interest.

Three teenage males, ages 16-18 years old, are shown entering the Walmart purchasing items around 1:00 a.m. June 15, 2018. The individuals are described as 5’6” to 5’10” tall, thin builds, with brown hair.

The vehicle seen arriving to the Walmart is described as a four-door passenger car likely a 2010-2015 model Kia Optima in the color blue or gray. Deputies say the vehicle has the new Maryland flag registration plate design, but the license plate number is unknown.

Anyone with information on identities of these individuals, or the pictured vehicle, are asked to contact Deputy Nicholas Constantine at 301-600-3668 or the TIP line at 301-600-4131.

