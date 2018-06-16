FREDERICK CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Frederick County man.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Avery Tai Thamavong, who was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Thamavong is about 5-foot-7, 120 pounds and wears glasses.

He is believed to have left in a white Toyota Corolla with Maryland tags 8CV6086.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046.

