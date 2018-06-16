ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Over 100 firefighters have doused a blaze that erupted at a Maryland recycling plant filled with piles of cardboard and other highly combustible materials.

Local news outlets report that the two-alarm fire at the Georgetown Paper Stock recycling plant in Rockville was extinguished Saturday. Roads around the plant were reopened by mid-afternoon.

Update – Georgetown Paperstock, Rockville, Fire contained, debris piles have been separated & dispersed and fire mostly out pic.twitter.com/wO6ir8zOJr — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 16, 2018

12Noon (6/15) Update … Fire Out. 14820 Southlawn Dr, Rville, Units are clearing & property has been turned back over to Georgetown Paperstock pic.twitter.com/hQQCDtIyLP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 16, 2018

The fire started Friday, sending black acrid smoke across the area. Roughly 125 firefighters helped battle the blaze, working through the night.

News outlets say that over 1 million gallons of water were needed to extinguish the flames.

There has been no report of any injuries.

