GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Detectives in a Maryland county have arrested and charged three people involved in several massage parlor businesses with human trafficking and prostitution-related crimes. Investigators say they observed two women housed in a Gaithersburg apartment getting ferried to four massage parlors.

A late Friday statement from Montgomery County police says detectives learned that the women “would often provide sexual services to the male customers.”Authorities obtained warrants for the three owners and operators of the massage parlors. The suspects have been identified by police as Hong Wang, Xiaoxia Lin and Hanfeng Zhang.They all reside in Germantown. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers.

Investigators alleged that the three suspects may have engaged in trafficking others. They also say additional suspects may be charged in the ongoing investigation.

