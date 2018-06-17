WJZ WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert As Temperatures enter the 90'sWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has died on the campgrounds of a popular music festival in Delaware that has drawn tens of thousands of people.

WDEL-FM reports that police have identified the dead concertgoer as Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia. She was found unresponsive early Sunday in a camping area at Dover International Speedway.

Friedman was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short while later. The station reports that the cause of the young woman’s death was not immediately known but authorities don’t suspect foul play.

She was attending the four-day Firefly Music Festival, an annual gathering held on the grounds of Dover International Speedway. This year’s lineup included rappers Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

