CHARLES COUNTY, MD (WJZ)– The bodies of two Montgomery County Men were recovered last night from the Potomac River in Charles County.

Investigators with the Maryland Natural Resources Police say a boat was found empty and turning circles near Cobb Island. Divers were called to the scene and were able to located the bodies of the two men.

Natural Resources Police are still on the scene of this fatal accident and say the investigation is still developing.

Eighteen people have now died in boating accidents in Maryland waters in the last 18 months.

It’s not known if the victims in this latest incident were wearing life jackets, but in the previous 16 deaths none of the victims were wearing the life saving device.

