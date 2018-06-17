WJZ WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert As Temperatures enter the 90'sWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
TRENTON, NJ (AP) — Authorities say it appears that “neighborhood beef” is behind a fatal shooting that erupted at an all-night New Jersey arts festival.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday morning that two additional victims came forward, bringing the injured count up to 22.

Onofri said 17 of those were gunshot wounds. Four people remain in critical condition, including a 13-year-old boy.

Two suspects opened fire around 2:45 a.m. Sunday during the crowded Art All Night festival in Trenton that showcases local art, music and food.

Onofri said one suspect is believed to have been shot and killed by police. A second suspect is in custody.

Witness Gennie Darisme said she heard gunshots as she was about to leave. She said she saw one person bleeding on the ground in handcuffs.

