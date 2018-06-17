BALTIMORE (AP) — Jace Peterson and Mark Trumbo homered and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Baltimore also ended a string of 11 straight losses at home, which tied a club record. The Orioles last win at Camden Yards came May 13 against Tampa Bay.

Dylan Bundy (5-7) allowed four runs and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He has accounted for one-quarter of his team’s victories this season.

Peterson got his first homer of the season with a two-run shot off reliever Merandy Gonzalez in the fifth and matched a career-high with four RBIs. Trumbo went 3 for 4 with a home run off Gonzalez in the seventh.

Miami was 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Justin Bour had a pair of homers, including a three-run shot that pulled the Marlins to within 8-4 in the sixth.

Baltimore entered the game as the lowest-scoring team in the American League, but knocked around Miami rookie Trevor Richards (1-4). Fellow rookie Corban Joseph was the only Baltimore starter not to manage a hit off him.

Trumbo led off the second with a single and Jonathan Schoop followed with a double. Peterson cleared the bases with another double that bounced over the center field fence.

Trumbo hit another towering RBI double before Mancini followed with a single that boosted the lead to 4-0 in the third. Mancini had been 4 for 50 with runners in scoring position entering that at-bat.

Bour led off the fourth with a homer to left, snapping a streak 21_1/3 scoreless innings by Bundy.

Baltimore responded in the bottom half on a double by Adam Jones that drove in two more runs and ended the day for Richards, who was charged with a season-high six runs and nine hits.

Manny Machado had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth that rounded out the scoring for Baltimore.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Miguel Rojas was held out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch Friday. He expects to be back in the lineup Monday against San Francisco.

Orioles: RHP Andrew Cashner (back) did not have any setbacks with his bullpen session and will start Wednesday in Washington. He is 2-8 with a 4.98 ERA in 13 starts.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Left-hander Caleb Smith (5-6, 3.75 ERA) will make his second consecutive start against the Giants. On June 13, he allowed three runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings and did not get a decision in the Marlins’ 5-4 victory.

Orioles: Rookie David Hess (2-3, 4.13 ERA) will start the opener Tuesday against the Nationals, who handed him a 2-0 loss May 30.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)