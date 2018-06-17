BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore’s faithful cast early ballots Sunday morning for Maryland’s primary election.

The effort comes as time dwindles to get votes in before Election Day.

“This election is a critical election to give us a counter-balance to President Trump,” Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin (D) said.

Baltimore’s temples and churches got political Sunday–bringing the city’s faithful to cast early ballots in the state’s primary elections.

“If, in fact, America is going to be a God-fearing nation, then we need god-fearing representatives that bespeak of those truths and hold those values,” said. Rev. Jamal Bryant of Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple.

With days left for early voting, Marylanders are faced with choosing which candidates will move on to the mid-term elections in November.

“A lot of seniors, I think, love early voting because it gives them the opportunity on days that they feel well enough to come to go out and vote,” said Armstead Jones, Baltimore City election director.

Pastors say Souls to Polls is a non-partisan effort to get Baltimore voters involved. They say the effort to get out the vote early shows Baltimore is ready for change and will prove it at the polls.

“We don’t encourage a particular candidate or party, we encourage persons to exercise the right that they have to vote. That’s what’s most important,” said Rev. Donald Wright of Greater Gethsemane Church.

There are seven early voting cites in the city and 11 in Baltimore County. Voters have until Thursday to vote early in Maryland.

