BALTIMORE (WJZ)– We are starting off the work week with an intense round of heat and humidity!

In fact, highs on Monday will be in record breaking territory.

Baltimore is expecting a high of 96 degrees at BWI.

That’s just 1 degree shy of the record of 97 degrees set back in 1957.

In addition to being a scorcher, Monday will be steamy, with index values surging into the triple digits.

Storms return to the forecast by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 80s for the rest of the week.

