BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Interim Police Commissioner Garry Tuggle announced their strategy to combat soaring violence in the city as we get into the summer months.

This comes after a bloody weekend, in which four people were killed.

Saturday night, a 21-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were shot in the 3900 block of Edmonson Ave. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Also Saturday night, another shooting along the 900 block of Valley St. left a 27-year-old man dead.

Sunday night, a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the 4200 block of Thayer Court and died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in these cases.

