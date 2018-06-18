BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for parts of Maryland as Summer temperatures pass into the 90’s.
WJZ’s Marty Bass says we will reach 95 degrees today and may pass the record 97 degrees set in 1957.
According to the National Weather Service, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert means air pollution may be unhealthy for children, people suffering from asthma, hart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. If you are able, check on these sensitive groups throughout the day.
It recommends staying as hydrated as possible and limiting outdoor activity. If you must be outdoors, try to stay in the shade as much as possible.
It is also important to never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles in this weather.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook