BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for parts of Maryland as Summer temperatures pass into the 90’s.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says we will reach 95 degrees today and may pass the record 97 degrees set in 1957.

#MDWX Welcome an early Summer, late Spring day. pic.twitter.com/xKD2xOfxZq — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 18, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert means air pollution may be unhealthy for children, people suffering from asthma, hart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. If you are able, check on these sensitive groups throughout the day.

Hot today with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to low 100s for most areas. For heat safety information please visit: https://t.co/OFXQvQ34GZ pic.twitter.com/JFi7NFh0Mw — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 18, 2018

It recommends staying as hydrated as possible and limiting outdoor activity. If you must be outdoors, try to stay in the shade as much as possible.

It is also important to never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles in this weather.

